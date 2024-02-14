Soccer

‘Ask the players’, says Safa president Jordaan on Bafana’s Afcon bonuses

14 February 2024 - 11:48
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Safa president Danny Jordaan speaks at the reception at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday to welcome bronze medallists Bafana Bafana back from the Africa Cup of Nations.
Safa president Danny Jordaan speaks at the reception at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday to welcome bronze medallists Bafana Bafana back from the Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is still keeping mum on how much the association will pay in bonuses to the Bafana Bafana players after they earned more than R46.9m for finishing third in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

Bafana flew into OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning after performing beyond expectations and reaching their first Afcon semifinal in 24 years. They clinched the bronze medal with a penalties win against Democratic Republic of Congo in Saturday's third-place playoff in Abidjan.

Before the tournament, controversy broke out when Jordaan appeared to tell the media Bafana would earn R7m if they won the tournament, which has a $7m (R134m) first prize. He later walked back the comment on radio, saying it was a matter of a mix-up in currencies.

Jordaan has since not clarified the comment or the exact amount Bafana players will receive for ending third.

It was no surprise the question came up when Bafana arrived back in South Africa at around 5am on Wednesday to be greeted by a reception that included Jordaan, sports minister Zizi Kodwa and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

In the post-reception press conference Jordaan was asked about how much of the R47m third-prize winnings paid out by the Confederation of African Football will be allocated to the Bafana players.

The national team players signed a performance-based contract with Safa before they left for the Afcon but details of that have not been disclosed.

“We don't know,” Jordaan said.

“We must wait on Caf. The tournament ended on Sunday and you want the results already. Caf will let us know when they're ready.” 

Jordaan was pushed a few times, but would not disclose an amount.

He said the players were made aware of how much they would be rewarded for reaching any stage of the Afcon.

“The players know what they've agreed. You must ask them.”

Asked if he could reveal what percentage of the R47m will go to the players, he said: “That is something we must discuss and finalise with the players first. Whether they disclose it to you is their business.

“It is their money. It is their income and they will decide whether they want to disclose it to you [the media] or not. Of course this effort must be rewarded.” 

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams indicated the players know exactly how much they will receive, saying: “The players know, we know.”

Some publications speculated at the weekend that the 23 players may receive around R1m each.

Danny Jordaan to meet Bafana before Afcon to confirm bonuses

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan told the Sunday Times yesterday that he will meet with Bafana Bafana players to trash out ...
Sport
1 month ago

SAZI HADEBE | Another year and Safa still a stumbling block instead of supporter

Banyana shot the lights out in 2023, despite Safa’s lack of support, while Bafana continue to be set up to fail by the governing body
Sport
2 months ago

No bonus deal between Safa and Bafana players with just over a month to Afcon

With just over a month before the start of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast, there is no bonus deal between the South ...
Sport
2 months ago

Blast from the past: Pollock and McKenzie steer Proteas to victory

Today in SA sport history: January 22
Sport
3 weeks ago

Banyana and Bafana receiving same kind of benefits, Safa vice-president Linda Zwane insists

The South African Football Association was saying all the right things at OR Tambo International Airport when welcoming some members of Banyana ...
Sport
6 months ago

After the Banyana rebellion, what it all meant as World Cup kickoff looms

SA legend explains why she isn’t holding her breath that this will be the last time players have to resort to drastic measures
Sport
6 months ago

SAZI HADEBE | Good on Banyana Banyana for standing up for themselves

Banyana’s stand-off with Safa this week and its positive outcome for them will also benefit future women’s teams
Sport
7 months ago

I’ve never received my salary every month: Pitso Mosimane admits not being paid by Ahli

South African coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed he has not been paid his salary since January by Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, as was reported by ...
Sport
8 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Honestly, I am not happy’: Bafana coach Broos wants clarity on Foster Soccer
  2. More schedule challenges for SA20 in the next year: Graeme Smith Cricket
  3. WATCH | Fans greet Bafana on their return from Afcon Soccer
  4. Safa gives details on Bafana reception plan at OR Tambo Soccer
  5. IN PICS | Soccer fans in jubilant mood as Bafana Bafana touch down at OR Tambo ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so