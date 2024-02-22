Klopp draws inspiration from Barca comeback in Liverpool’s Luton win

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said their stunning Champions League comeback against Barcelona in 2019 provided the inspiration for his injury-hit squad to beat Luton Town at Anfield on Wednesday.

Klopp said he promised his team a few months ago that he would never use as an example the memorable semifinal match when, despite missing key players including Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool mounted a sensational fightback to beat Barcelona 4-0 and 4-3 on aggregate.

“Tonight I broke my promise,” Klopp said with a laugh after the 4-1 comeback victory against Luton.

“The game was kind of similar, many players missing. The team that night ignored the fact who was missing, and I wanted us to ignore the fact who is missing.”