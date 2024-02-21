Bayern to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at end of season, club says

Bayern Munich have decided to end their collaboration with coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the current season despite a contract to 2025, the club said on Wednesday.

Bayern lost their last three games in all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen and have now dropped eight points behind them in the Bundesliga.

They were also beaten 1-0 by Lazio in last week's Champions League first leg and now risk going without any silverware for the first season in more than a decade.

Tuchel had taken over in March 2023 from Julian Nagelsmann with high expectations but he suffered a bumpy start, crashing out of the German Cup and the Champions League before snatching the Bundesliga title from Borussia Dortmund on the final match day.

This season they have been equally mercurial, showing only glimpses of the form that saw them dominate German football for the past decade. They were eliminated from the German Cup by third-tier club Saarbruecken.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said there would a 'a new direction' next season with a new coach.