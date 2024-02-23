Soccer

Best is yet to come from Makgopa: Orlando Pirates boss Riveiro

23 February 2024 - 09:12
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Evidence Makgopa celebrates scoring Bafana Bafana's first goal against Morocco with teammates in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 match in San Pédro, Ivory Coast.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is happy with the confidence gained by Evidence Makgopa at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, where the striker helped Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish.

In the absence of Lyle Foster and Lebo Mothiba, Makgopa became the centre-forward Bafana coach Hugo Broos relied on in Ivory Coast, and restored the Belgian's faith with hard-working performances. The striker scored a crucial goal in the last 16 shock against  Morocco and his running on and off the ball were crucial for South Africa.

The striker went to the Nations Cup showing signs at Pirates of regaining the form he enjoyed at Baroka FC before joining the Buccaneers in June 2022.

The Limpopo-born forward scored four league goals for Pirates in 13 matches in the first half of the 2023-24 season, including the winner in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs in November, a critical period when Broos was finalising his squad for Afcon.

Makgopa will again be the striker Riveiro will rely on when Bucs face amateur club Crystal Lake FC at the Mbombela Stadium in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Saturday (3pm) as Bucs aim to again defend the trophy they retained last campaign. 

“That's the key — the confidence,” said Riveiro of what Makgopa gained through his form and experience picked up at Afcon.

“That's probably the biggest change if you're talking about Evidence.

“It's about confidence and it was not easy for the boy. He had to go through a difficult period when he started to play for us continuously in the league.”

Riveiro said Makgopa always showed patience when he was not a regular or fan favourite at Bucs.

“Sometimes the feedback he got from the stands was not fair but he managed to navigate it and to make that situation one of his strengths and a motivation to show his ability.

“After his performance in Ivory Coast I think nobody has any doubts about his potential. But he's still 23 and making his first impression at a big club like Pirates.”

“He needs to now show in the second part of the season that he can do it even better because he has potential for more.

“He cannot relax or feel he's already got a permanent starting [position] because the competition in the team is strong. He's competing with players with interesting backgroundd, players who are also fighting for their future.

“The best is still to come from him, I'm sure, but he needs to keep that level of confidence.”

Riveiro said Pirates know nothing about Crystal Lake but that does not mean they will take the Hollywoodbets Regional League (fourth tier) side lightly. The Spaniard said he has 34 players available for selection for Saturday's game.

“After that [Saturday's game] we have three matches in the space of one week in the league and we need to be prepared for that.

“Everybody is pushing — the new players, the old ones. Everybody wants to be on the field, trust me.

“Hopefully we can soon get the opportunity to have a look at some of the new players in the squad and see what can they put on the table for us. Saturday can be one of those opportunities."

Pirates signed Thalente Mbatha from SuperSport United and Thabiso Lebitso from Chippa United in January. Tshegofatso Mabasa, who was on loan to Moroka Swallows, was also recalled while Thembinkosi Lorch made a shock move to Mamelodi Sundowns.   

