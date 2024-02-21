Soccer

Sundowns to miss Mvala, Mudau in Caf match as Mokwena rues Bafana injuries

21 February 2024 - 14:33
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Gaston Sirino celebrates one of his three goals for Mamelodi Sundowns in their Nedbank Cup last-32 match against La Masia at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns will play the penultimate round of the Caf Champions League group stage away to Mauritanian side Nouadhibou without some of their stars who shone for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena listed central defender Mothobi Mvala and right-back Khuliso Mudau among players who will miss the group A match at Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Nouakchott on Saturday (6pm South African time).

Both are nursing knocks they took representing South Africa in Ivory Coast, where Bafana finished in third spot behind champions Ivory Coast and runners-up Nigeria.

Mokwena was speaking after Downs' 6-1 Nedbank Cup last-32 victory against Motsepe Foundation Championship side La Masia at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night, where Uruguayan Gaston Sirino scored a hat-trick.

Only left-back Terrence Mashego featured in Tuesday's game from the 10 Sundowns players who were at Afcon with Bafana.

Bafana captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Thapelo Morena were in Sundowns' starting XI in the ill-tempered 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.

Mudau, Mvala, Themba Zwane, Grant Kekana, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Thapelo Maseko have not turned out for Sundowns since the Nations Cup. 

“Some of it is not by choice,” Mokwena said of why he's not used some Bafana stars.

“Mothobi is out and will probably be out for six to eight weeks. 'Sailor' [Mudau] is out and will probably be out for about six to eight weeks also, and we know when he was injured [at Afcon] he still played, which disappoints me a bit. 

READ MORE:

