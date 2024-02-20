Sundowns thrash La Masia to progress to Nedbank Cup last 16

It was through that press that the team from Westbury in Johannesburg managed to get their solitary goal in the first half with striker Faud Johnson winning a penalty after being fouled in the area by Marcelo Allende.

Johnson Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango to make the score 3-1 before Sirino completed his brace six minutes before the break.

Sirino's two goals had come through Lebohang Maboe's two generous assists and it was only fair that the Uruguayan returned the favour. Four minutes into the restart Sirino found Maboe with a delightful pass and the former Maritzburg United player made no mistake in La Masia goalkeeper Cuwen Prince for the fifth time in the match.

Thembinkosi Lorch, a shock new signing from Pirates in January, came on for Allende at the restart and justified coach Rulani Mokwena's confidence in him by providing an assist for Sirino to complete the rout and his hat-trick in the 70th minute.

After failing to win the MTN8 and Carling Knockout earlier this season Sundowns are looking look to complete a double by wining this cup alongside the DStv Premiership where they are looking a sure bet, with a huge lead, to bag their seventh successive title.

Continentally they have already win the inaugural African Football League and are in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.