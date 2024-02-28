Pochettino implores Chelsea owners to be patient

The London club has been known for its revolving door policy in the past, with managers swiftly being sacked after failing to win silverware, but Pochettino said he had faith that the owners would not act hastily.

“The staff of the club, after eight months we have built a very good bond. When players really believe in the way we are working it takes time,” Pochettino said on Saturday.

“The problem is that we need time and patience to win games. And we need the patience from the owner to give the possibility to keep going.

“I feel the support from them. I cannot lie to you. When I went up the steps at Wembley, I was so upset. Nearly crying.

“But I saw Behdad [Eghbali, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly's right-hand man], I saw Todd and I shook hands with both of them.”

Reuters