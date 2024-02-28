Soccer

Pochettino implores Chelsea owners to be patient

28 February 2024 - 12:23 By Shifa Jahan
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to Enzo Fernandez before the start of extra time of the League Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino implored the Premier League club's owners to be patient and afford him the time needed to get back to winning ways and turn around their fortunes.

The Argentinian manager is under immense pressure after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final, with two-time Champions League winners Chelsea also sitting 11th in the league standings and facing a tough task to qualify for European football.

Chelsea take on second-tier Leeds United in an FA Cup fifth-round clash later on Wednesday, and a home defeat to a side that is on a 12-game unbeaten streak across all competitions could prove costly for Pochettino.

The London club has been known for its revolving door policy in the past, with managers swiftly being sacked after failing to win silverware, but Pochettino said he had faith that the owners would not act hastily.

“The staff of the club, after eight months we have built a very good bond. When players really believe in the way we are working it takes time,” Pochettino said on Saturday.

“The problem is that we need time and patience to win games. And we need the patience from the owner to give the possibility to keep going.

“I feel the support from them. I cannot lie to you. When I went up the steps at Wembley, I was so upset. Nearly crying.

“But I saw Behdad [Eghbali, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly's right-hand man], I saw Todd and I shook hands with both of them.” 

Reuters

