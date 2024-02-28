Soccer

Ten Hag not in need of assurances over Manchester United future

28 February 2024 - 13:22 By Shifa Jahan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag acknowledges the fans after his team’s Premier League defeat against Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag acknowledges the fans after his team’s Premier League defeat against Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he does not require promises of job security from new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe amid uncertainty over his future, adding that he is focused on ensuring the club continues to progress and improve.

Ten Hag was hired in 2022 and guided United to a third-place finish in the Premier League as well as the League Cup title in his first season, but their current campaign has been less convincing.

United's season has been plagued by inconsistent performances and injury woes, with the Manchester club in sixth place after their 2-1 league loss to Fulham on Saturday.

The defeat, which came just three days after Ratcliffe vowed to bring United back to their glory days, added to the intense scrutiny and pressure on Ten Hag.

Asked whether it would benefit the club for Ratcliffe to publicly confirm Ten Hag as United's long-term manager, the Dutchman, speaking ahead of a fifth-round FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, said: "I'm under contract for three seasons, so I don't care.

"I am in this process, I'm only focusing on the process, so I don't care what's going on around me.

"I have many talks with Sir Jim Radcliffe, also with Sir Dave Brailsford and others in that group, so I know what we are talking about and I have a strong belief and I feel that they believe in me.

"I want to win every game. I know I'm in a process, I know what I'm doing.

"I focus on those two points - progress of the team in this moment and the next game, and to think about the future, and to do that in togetherness." 

Reuters

MORE:

‘Erling was on fire’: Haaland hammers five as Man City thrash Luton in cup

Erling Haaland roared back to his best form with a five-goal salvo as Manchester City thumped Luton Town 6-2 at Kenilworth Road to reach the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Pochettino implores Chelsea owners to be patient

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino implored the Premier League club's owners to be patient and afford him the time needed to get back to winning ...
Sport
3 hours ago

WATCH | Stirring rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after Liverpool win at Wembley

The Liverpool squad and technical staff lined up for a stirring rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' with their supporters after the club won the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Man City’s Grealish must hit ground running after injury return: Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish must quickly find his rhythm upon his return from injury to force his way back into the Premier League ...
Sport
1 day ago

Klopp puts faith in Liverpool kids to win ‘most special’ trophy of his career

The old saying that you can't win anything with kids was thrown out of the window on Sunday as Juergen Klopp put his trust in a host of youngsters ...
Sport
2 days ago

Van Dijk’s last-gasp extra-time strike earns Liverpool League Cup trophy

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk powered home a header in extra time as his side beat Chelsea 1-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday to clinch a ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Banyana one step away from Paris Olympics after seeing off Tanzania Soccer
  2. ‘He wants attention’: Sundowns coach Mokwena fires back at Ramović Soccer
  3. ‘Me and coach Rulani know the truth’: Sundowns’ Mudau on Ramović comments Soccer
  4. ‘I have little to do with Kaizer Chiefs’ trophy drought’: Cavin Johnson Soccer
  5. ‘Erling was on fire’: Haaland hammers five as Man City thrash Luton in cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains