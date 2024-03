Broos includes Bvuma, Ngezana in Bafana preliminary squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 32-man preliminary squad for this month's friendly matches against Andorra and Algeria.

Bafana participate in the Fifa Series international friendlies pilot project in Algeria next, which runs from March 18 to 26. They meet Andorra at Stade du 19 Mai 1956 in Annaba on March 21 and Algeria at Stade de Nelson Mandela in Algiers on March 26.

Interesting inclusions are in-form Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, Lamontville Golden Arrows defender Bradley Cross and former Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana who now turns out for FCSB in Romania.

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is included after injuries kept him out of previous Bafana squads, including the side that won the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast last month.

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Ricardo Goss (Supersport United)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

Defenders:

Terrence Mashego (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United)

Bradley Cross (Golden Arrows)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)

Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Tapelo Xoki (Orlando Pirates)

Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania)

Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Goodman Mosele (Chippa United)

Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC)

Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal)

Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates)

Grant Margeman (SuperSport United)

Forwards:

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City)

Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)

Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus)

Mlondi Mbanjwa (AmaZulu)

Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC)

Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu)

Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune United)

Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates)

Thapelo Maseko (Mamelodi Sundowns)