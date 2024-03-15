Bafana legend Andre Arendse urges South Africa to tie down ‘super talent’ Ime Okon

“Ime Okon is the next one on the radar [of Ronwen Williams when it comes to development] and I don’t want to hype him up or put him out there and say he is the best because he is only 20,” said Arendse, who is assistant coach to Hunt.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana legend Andre Arendse has urged South Africa to be decisive and secure the future of highly-promising SuperSport United defender Ime Okon.
Okon, 20, who is one of the breakthrough young stars for United this season together with Shandre Campbell, holds dual citizenship because his father is Nigerian and his mother is South African.
He has been named in provisional squads a few times by Bafana coach Hugo Broos but he is yet to earn a cap, and Arendse is concerned South Africa may lose a "super talent" to rivals Nigeria.
As a sign of his burgeoning career, the tall central defender has made 18 appearances for coach Gavin Hunt in the DStv Premiership and has tasted continental football with six appearances in the Confederation Cup.
“There is opposition analysis and you have to take care of that aspect ahead of the game, but we are a team that likes to focus a lot on ourselves, our work and what we do.
“Games are coming think and fast. We don’t get a lot of time to specifically focus so we have to be careful how we manage the players. Richards Bay have quality in their team and we mustn't underestimate them.
The last time United visited Richards Bay they lost 3-1 and Arendse remembered that match like it happened yesterday.
“The Richards Bay trip is not going to be easy. Our last trip to them was the one to forget. There was a sending off and we got down to 10 men and it was difficult to navigate through a game like that.
“We mustn't under-estimate the home support they get there. They seem to have built up a little band of support there who get so much behind them. I could see sitting on the bench at that game how the supporters got the team going.”
