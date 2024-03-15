news

April points to better news for fuel prices

Diesel looks as if it may drop in price with petrol getting a modest increase

15 March 2024 - 10:24 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
April may be the third consecutive month of hikes in petrol and diesel prices.
April may be the third consecutive month of hikes in petrol and diesel prices.
Image: SUPPLIED

South African motorists are to be hit with a petrol price increase again in April, though it looks to be less than initially expected. The better news is that a diesel price reduction is expected.

Earlier this month the Central Energy Fund reported an under-recovery of more than R1/l for petrol and 65c for diesel due to rising international oil prices and the weakened rand. However, with the subsequent recovery of the rand against the dollar from more than R19 to R18.70, the data points to a more modest increase of about 10c for petrol and a reduction of between 32c-36c for diesel next month.

With the volatile oil price and exchange rate it is too early to make a definite call but if there is an increase it would be the third consecutive one after 2024 started off well for motorists with major cuts in January (up to 76c/l for petrol and R1.26 for diesel).

February saw petrol go up 75c and diesel 73c and March brought hikes of more than R1 for all fuel grades.

Some good news is the two main levies on fuel — the general fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy — will not increase for the third consecutive year.

This is what motorists are paying for fuel now:

Inland:

93-unleaded — R24.13

95-unleaded — R24.45

Diesel 0.05% — R22.42 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R22.61 (wholesale).

Coast:

95-unleaded — R23.73

Diesel 0.05% — R21.70 (wholesale)

Diesel 0.005% — R21.91 (wholesale).

MORE:

REVIEW | Frugal Honda Amaze likes urban commutes but not the open road

The India-built Honda Amaze is one of the few remaining compact sedans on sale in South Africa, with demand for the three-box boy style shrinking in ...
Motoring
2 days ago

FIRST DRIVE | Powerful Mazda CX-60 Takumi promises less fuel thirst

Mild-hybrid turbo diesel seems like it will make a good tow car with its gutsy low-down torque
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Drag race: BMW M2 vs Audi RS3

Rear-wheel drive BMW takes on all-wheel drive Audi in a 0-100km/h dice
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. April points to better news for fuel prices news
  2. REVIEW | The BMW X6M Competition is an illogical fun machine Reviews
  3. Amazon’s Zoox robotaxis to drive faster, farther, at night in Las Vegas news
  4. Remembering the late great Countach designer Marcello Gandini news
  5. WATCH | Nissan considering partnership with Honda on EVs news

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court