Soccer

Ruthless Stellenbosch thrash Milford to advance to Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

15 March 2024 - 21:56
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Siphosethu Ndlabi of Milford FC challenges Athenkosi Mcaba of Stellenbosch during their Nedbank Cup last-16 match at Princess Magogo Stadium.
Siphosethu Ndlabi of Milford FC challenges Athenkosi Mcaba of Stellenbosch during their Nedbank Cup last-16 match at Princess Magogo Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch booked a place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a comprehensive 6-1 thrashing of Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC at Princes Magogo Stadium in Durban on Friday night. 

Milford made a name for themselves by eliminating fancied Kaizer Chiefs from the tournament with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win last month at FNB Stadium in what was one of the biggest upsets in recent history. 

Stellenbosch have joined University of Pretoria and AmaZulu who qualified for the next stage of the tournament with victories over Moroka Swallows and last year’s finalists Sekhukhune United respectively. 

Stellenbosch secured this ruthless victory through a brace of goals each from Anicet Oura and Andre de Jong who were supported by Devin Titus and Mervin Boji who each found the back of the net once. 

Elimination from the Nedbank Cup may serve as blessing in disguise for Milford as they are involved in a daunting battle to avoid relegation from the National First Division (NFD). 

With nine matches remaining in the league, Milford are sitting dangerously third from the bottom above Platinum City and Marumo Gallants and they are faced with a mountain to climb to save their status in what is expected to be a fierce relegation scrap.

