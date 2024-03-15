Former England star Wright-Phillips says Timm one of most gifted players he played with

Former England and Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has named Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm as one of the most technically gifted players he played with during his long and successful career.
Wright-Phillips, who also played for Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers in England and New York Red Bulls, Arizona United and Phoenix Rising in the US, said he was surprised Timm has not featured much for Bafana Bafana.
The former England player, who is in Cape Town for Man City Trophy Tour Cape Town in partnership with sport clothing label Puma, played with Timm at Phoenix Rising for just more than a year between 2017 and 2018.
“I have a friend here in South Africa who I played with while I was in Arizona and his name is Miguel Timm,” said Wright-Phillips.
“He plays for Orlando Pirates here in South Africa now but for me he is a phenomenal footballer and for someone of his ability he should have achieved a lot more in his career.
Image: Heinrich Knoetze/PUMA
“This is because there are not too many footballers that I played with, especially in the US, with the same level of football IQ as him. He is getting older now and if you have him in that midfield area it is a plus.
“I was a winger, so I always knew he would get the ball to me and I didn’t even need to shout. All I needed was to make the right move and the ball would be there for me to attack.”
Wright-Phillips was also impressed by Timm’s personality.
“I think he is fantastic, even if you have him around the dressing room the younger kids could learn a lot from him. I have been surprised [he is not playing for the national team], but like I said it also depends on what clubs you are at.
“England used to be like that. For me to be able to get into the national team on a permanent basis, I had to leave the club that I loved.”
