Last-gasp goals earn Chelsea FA Cup quarterfinal win over Leicester

Chelsea substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke scored stoppage time goals to earn a thrilling 4-2 home victory over second-tier Leicester City on Sunday and a place in a the FA Cup semifinals.

Chelsea had looked in full control at half time of the quarterfinal after goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer, though Raheem Sterling had also had a penalty saved by Jakub Stolarczyk's legs.