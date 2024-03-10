Soccer

Mac Allister penalty earns draw for Liverpool in Man City thriller

10 March 2024 - 20:05 By Lori Ewing
Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring Liverpool's goal with Virgil van Dijk in their Premier League draw against Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool salvaged a point against Manchester City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League blockbuster at Anfield on Sunday that left Arsenal top of the table.

Liverpool are second but level on 64 points with the Gunners, with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Holders City, who are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, are third on 63.

Arsenal climbed top with their 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.

City looked poised to hand manager Pep Guardiola his second victory in nine trips to the cauldron of Anfield when John Stones lost his marker to tap in Kevin De Bruyne's corner from close range in the 23rd minute. Stones leapt onto the barrier in front of the visitors' fans and shook both fists in celebration.

The cheers were deafening when Mac Allister slotted home from the penalty spot past Ederson in the 50th minute after the keeper had sent Darwin Nunez flying through the air with a rash challenge in the box.

Buoyed by the goal, Liverpool kept pressing and had numerous near-misses. City's Jeremy Doku hit the post against the run of play, as both sides had to settle for the second draw this season between the two titans. 

Reuters

