Man United hope thrilling Cup win over Liverpool will turn season around

Manchester United's stunning 4-3 comeback victory over Liverpool in extra time in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday kept their trophy dreams alive and manager Erik ten Hag hopes it will also be the catalyst to turn around their Premier League fortunes.

Amad Diallo practically blew the roof off Old Trafford when he netted the winner in the 121st minute after Marcus Rashford equalised eight minutes earlier and the 12-time FA Cup winners booked a semifinal spot against second-tier Coventry City.

“This could be that [pivotal] moment where the team can really believe, and the energy too, that they can do amazing things,” delighted Dutchman Ten Hag said.