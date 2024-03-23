“For now we are trying to bring ourselves together and make sure we save the team,” said Akpeyi.
“We have had our challenges, turbulence, but we are looking forward to the next game because every game counts. It is unfortunate that now we have to take every game like a cup final but I have belief in the team.”
Swallows released about 20 players for refusing to honour matches against Sundowns and Arrows and Akpeyi is one of the few who stayed with the club in the new year after a disciplinary process.
“Some of the players we have in the team are young, they have just come into the PSL and others have never played in the NFD before. But they have shown character, resilience and they are ready to make a breakthrough and make their names in the PSL.
Swallows’ remaining league matches are ‘cup finals’, says goalkeeper Akpeyi
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi says they are going to treat their remaining 10 DStv Premiership matches as “cup finals”.
The Dube Birds, who had six points deducted for failing to honour league matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in December, are third from the bottom and have a mountain to climb to avoid relegation.
Swallows have a slight advantage in their bid for survival as they are seven points better off than second-from-bottom Richards Bay and nine more than bottom-of-the-log Cape Town Spurs.
They resume their league programme after the Fifa international break with a “six-pointer” against Spurs on Sunday where both teams will be desperate for maximum points to improve their respective situations.
“For now we are trying to bring ourselves together and make sure we save the team,” said Akpeyi.
“We have had our challenges, turbulence, but we are looking forward to the next game because every game counts. It is unfortunate that now we have to take every game like a cup final but I have belief in the team.”
Swallows released about 20 players for refusing to honour matches against Sundowns and Arrows and Akpeyi is one of the few who stayed with the club in the new year after a disciplinary process.
“Some of the players we have in the team are young, they have just come into the PSL and others have never played in the NFD before. But they have shown character, resilience and they are ready to make a breakthrough and make their names in the PSL.
“We are going to take every game as it comes, but we have also realised we need to win all our remaining matches to be able to ensure survival at the end of the season.”
Akpeyi, who missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations for losing finalists Nigeria, said he is proud of counterpart Stanley Nwabali of Chippa United who did well for the Super Eagles in the Ivory Coast.
“Credit to him because he came in at a point where there was a bit of struggle with who is standing between the poles and he has been to prove himself. Accolades to him and he has managed to stabilise himself so far.
“We spoke during the tournament and he has been positive all along. It is a good thing to see that goalkeepers in the PSL are doing well. Ronwen Williams [being] named goalkeeper of the tournament is a sign that something good is happening in the PSL.”
READ MORE:
'We've now got a way of playing,' says Mphahlele of Pablo's influence at AmaZulu
SuperSport defender ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo wants to see young Ime Okon play for Bafana
Chiefs, Pirates would get more praise for such results: Sundowns boss Mokwena
Ruthless Stellenbosch thrash Milford to advance to Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos