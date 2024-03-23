Soccer

Swallows’ remaining league matches are ‘cup finals’, says goalkeeper Akpeyi

23 March 2024 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi during the DStv Premiership match against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 11 2023.
Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi during the DStv Premiership match against Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 11 2023.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Moroka Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi says they are going to treat their remaining 10 DStv Premiership matches as “cup finals”. 

The Dube Birds, who had six points deducted for failing to honour league matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in December, are third from the bottom and have a mountain to climb to avoid relegation. 

Swallows have a slight advantage in their bid for survival as they are seven points better off than second-from-bottom Richards Bay and nine more than bottom-of-the-log Cape Town Spurs. 

They resume their league programme after the Fifa international break with a “six-pointer” against Spurs on Sunday where both teams will be desperate for maximum points to improve their respective situations. 

“For now we are trying to bring ourselves together and make sure we save the team,” said Akpeyi. 

“We have had our challenges, turbulence, but we are looking forward to the next game because every game counts. It is unfortunate that now we have to take every game like a cup final but I have belief in the team.” 

Swallows released about 20 players for refusing to honour matches against Sundowns and Arrows and Akpeyi is one of the few who stayed with the club in the new year after a disciplinary process.

“Some of the players we have in the team are young, they have just come into the PSL and others have never played in the NFD before. But they have shown character, resilience and they are ready to make a breakthrough and make their names in the PSL.

“We are going to take every game as it comes, but we have also realised we need to win all our remaining matches to be able to ensure survival at the end of the season.” 

Akpeyi, who missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations for losing finalists Nigeria, said he is proud of counterpart Stanley Nwabali of Chippa United who did well for the Super Eagles in the Ivory Coast. 

“Credit to him because he came in at a point where there was a bit of struggle with who is standing between the poles and he has been to prove himself. Accolades to him and he has managed to stabilise himself so far. 

“We spoke during the tournament and he has been positive all along. It is a good thing to see that goalkeepers in the PSL are doing well. Ronwen Williams [being] named goalkeeper of the tournament is a sign that something good is happening in the PSL.” 

READ MORE:

'We've now got a way of playing,' says Mphahlele of Pablo's influence at AmaZulu

AmaZulu's veteran defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is slowly winding down his career as a professional footballer but he's already preparing for his ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport defender ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo wants to see young Ime Okon play for Bafana

SuperSport United defender Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo has joined a growing list of personalities urging South Africa to be decisive and secure the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs, Pirates would get more praise for such results: Sundowns boss Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena believes the results he achieves at the Pretoria club would receive more recognition if they were achieved by ...
Sport
4 days ago

Ruthless Stellenbosch thrash Milford to advance to Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Stellenbosch booked a place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a comprehensive 6-1 thrashing of Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC at ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ria Ledwaba issues rallying cry to Doctor Khumalo, legends, fans on Safa Soccer
  2. ‘I was misunderstood by coaches unable to coach’ — Xola Mlambo tells ‘Arena ... Soccer
  3. Bavuma targets 2027 World Cup while finding perspective through charity Cricket
  4. PSL confirm dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  5. ‘Bra Stan’ Tshabalala recovering after he was shot by burglars Soccer

Latest Videos

Xola Mlambo reflects on his career on all new episode of Arena Sports Show
Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament