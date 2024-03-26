Soccer

Argentina’s Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown — report

26 March 2024 - 09:04 By Maximilian Heath
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Angel Di Maria warms up during an Argentina training session at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Monday.
Angel Di Maria warms up during an Argentina training session at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Monday.
Image: Omar Vega/Getty Images

Argentina forward Angel Di Maria received a threat at his family home on the outskirts of Rosario early Monday morning, local media reported, amid a wave of drug-related violence in the city where Lionel Messi also hails from.

The message comes a week after Di Maria, now playing for Portuguese champions Benfica, said he would like to end his career at his boyhood club Rosario Central.

Local media reports said a car left a sign in front of the private neighbourhood where the 36-year-old usually stays addressed to the Di Maria family saying not even the provincial governor Maximiliano Pullaro could guarantee their safety if he returns to the city.

“Tell your son Angel not to come back to Rosario because we will kill a family member. Not even Pullaro is going to save you. We don't leave paper notes. We leave bullets and dead people behind,” read the message, according to the news portal Infobae, citing police sources.

Rosario, site of one of the world's largest agro-port hubs, has seen an intense increase in violence by drug trafficking groups, as the city is — according to experts — a potential outlet for illegal drugs to other countries.

Argentine captain and Rosario-born Lionel Messi was also threatened in a letter last year after unidentified gunmen attacked a supermarket owned by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo's family.

The Argentine government said last week it will send a bill to Congress to allow the armed forces to intervene in internal security operations to fight drug trafficking and crime in Rosario.

Reuters

READ MORE

Safa denies reports Hugo Broos will dump Bafana for Tunisia

The South African Football Association (Safa) is adamant Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is going nowhere despite a report in the Tunisian media on ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos wary of Algeria on the rebound from Afcon

Hugo Broos is wary of an Algeria on the rebound from their disappointing Africa Cup of Nations and eager to impress new coach Vladimir Petković when ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Rodri absent from Spain’s practice session before Brazil clash

Spain midfielder Rodri was absent from training on Monday for personal reasons and his availability is in question for Tuesday’s friendly against ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Germany defeat a wake-up call for France, says Tchouameni

France were completely outclassed by Germany in their 2-0 defeat on Saturday and should treat the loss as a wake-up call ahead of the European ...
Sport
1 day ago

Broos ‘will play Rayners’ and a full-strength Bafana against Algeria

Hugo Broos did his experimenting against Andorra and will play an effective full-strength line-up in Bafana Bafana’s second friendly of the month ...
Sport
1 day ago

Southgate pleased with England experiment despite Brazil loss

A 1-0 loss to Brazil on Saturday did not dampen England coach Gareth Southgate's spirits as he assessed a few newcomers to his team with an eye on ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘He messed up an already messed up sport’: Sidinile slams minister’s exit from ... Sport
  2. Safa denies reports Hugo Broos will dump Bafana for Tunisia Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana box above their weight to thump Paraguay Sport
  4. Broos ‘will play Rayners’ and a full-strength Bafana against Algeria Soccer
  5. Xaba first South African to win Spar race in five years in Cape Town Sport

Latest Videos

Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack
Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest