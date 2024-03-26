Brazil boss predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win

Brazil expect prodigy Endrick to play a big role for club and country after the teenager made headlines by coming on to score his first goal for the Selecao and secure a 1-0 win over England at Wembley on Saturday, manager Dorival Junior said on Monday.

The teenager, who will join Real Madrid from Palmeiras when he turns 18 in July, became the youngest male player to score at the iconic stadium as he gave Dorival a win in his first match in charge of the five-times world champions.

“Endrick will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans, I have no doubt about that. He has a bright future ahead of him and he's maturing amazingly well,” Dorival said ahead of Brazil's friendly against Spain on Tuesday.

“He has a special ability to finish upfront, to look for moves that few others would even try. He is aggressive, fierce, he attacks spaces like no-one else and has a unique ability in front of the goal.”