Soccer

Caf announces dates for Champions League, Confed finals

28 March 2024 - 15:05 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosa Lebusa challenges File Traore of TP Mazembe in their 2023-24 Caf Champions League group stage match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on March 2.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosa Lebusa challenges File Traore of TP Mazembe in their 2023-24 Caf Champions League group stage match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on March 2.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Confederation of African Football Caf has announced the dates of the two-legged Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup finals in May. 

Mamelodi Sundowns are the lone remaining South African Caf interclub representatives this season from the four who started (two in each competition).

The Brazilians compete in the Champions League quarterfinal against Young Africans, with the first leg in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday (8pm SA time). The second leg is on April 5 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.   

"The Champions League final first leg will be on Saturday May 28.  The second leg will be played on Saturday May 25,"  Caf said on Thursday.

"The first leg of the Confederation Cup will be played on Sunday May 12. The second leg will be the following weekend, on Sunday May 19."

Orlando Pirates were eliminated on penalties by Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy in the second round of the 2023-24 Champions League.

Sekhukhune United and SuperSport United were eliminated in the group stages of the Confed Cup.

2023-24 Caf Champions League final

  • First Leg: Saturday May 18
  • Second Leg: Saturday May 25

2023-24 Caf Confederation Cup final

  • First Leg: Sunday May 12
  • Second Leg: Sunday May 19

 

READ MORE:

‘Just tell him to dance and ski on the pitch and sit back’: Pitso lauds Themba Zwane

Pitso Mosimane has lauded veteran Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane for his continued standard of excellence for club and country.
Sport
3 hours ago

Dr Mosimane Pitso ‘humbled’ at news of honorary doctorate from UJ

Pitso Mosimane said he was “grateful” and “humbled” by the news on Tuesday that the University of Johannesburg will recognise his contribution to ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport defender Johannes hopes he has caught the eye of Bafana coach Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has maintained he will continue to cast his net wide for talent and SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes is ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Bafana ‘don’t have to be afraid of any team in Africa any more’: Broos

Hugo Broos said his team's exciting 3-3 Fifa Series friendly draw against Algeria in Algiers on Tuesday night was another indication Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana fail to manage the game, have to settle for draw with Algeria

Bafana Bafana’s failure to manage the game saw them settle for a 3-3 draw with Algeria in their Fifa Series friendly match played at the Stade Nelson ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stormers coach Dobson has selection minefield to walk Rugby
  2. Xola Mlambo ‘lost respect’ for Tim Sukazi after alleged treatment at TS Galaxy Soccer
  3. ‘Their threat up front is huge’: City coach Tinkler wary of Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. ‘Just tell him to dance and ski on the pitch and sit back’: Pitso lauds Themba ... Soccer
  5. ‘He messed up an already messed up sport’: Sidinile slams minister’s exit from ... Sport

Latest Videos

Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion
South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls