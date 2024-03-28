The Confederation of African Football Caf has announced the dates of the two-legged Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup finals in May.
Mamelodi Sundowns are the lone remaining South African Caf interclub representatives this season from the four who started (two in each competition).
The Brazilians compete in the Champions League quarterfinal against Young Africans, with the first leg in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday (8pm SA time). The second leg is on April 5 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
"The Champions League final first leg will be on Saturday May 28. The second leg will be played on Saturday May 25," Caf said on Thursday.
Caf announces dates for Champions League, Confed finals
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
"The first leg of the Confederation Cup will be played on Sunday May 12. The second leg will be the following weekend, on Sunday May 19."
Orlando Pirates were eliminated on penalties by Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy in the second round of the 2023-24 Champions League.
Sekhukhune United and SuperSport United were eliminated in the group stages of the Confed Cup.
2023-24 Caf Champions League final
2023-24 Caf Confederation Cup final
