Dr Mosimane: Pitso ‘humbled’ at news of honorary doctorate from UJ

Pitso Mosimane said he was “grateful” and “humbled” by the news on Tuesday that the University of Johannesburg will recognise his contribution to football and society by awarding him an honorary doctorate.

UJ said the award will be bestowed on former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Mosimane, now boss of Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League, on July 25.

“I’m grateful to the University of Johannesburg for choosing to recognise and celebrate my career in such a way,” Mosimane said.

“I have been and will always be a student of our beautiful game. I’ve won many trophies and awards in my career but I never thought an accolade such as an honorary doctorate was within my reach as a football person

“I’m thankful to the leadership at the university for this acknowledgment and recognition.