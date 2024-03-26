Soccer

Dr Mosimane: Pitso ‘humbled’ at news of honorary doctorate from UJ

26 March 2024 - 18:36
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Pitso Mosimane during the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools media launch in Sandton in June 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane said he was “grateful” and “humbled” by the news on Tuesday that the University of Johannesburg will recognise his contribution to football and society by awarding him an honorary doctorate.

UJ said the award will be bestowed on former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Mosimane, now boss of Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League, on July 25.

“I’m grateful to the University of Johannesburg for choosing to recognise and celebrate my career in such a way,” Mosimane said.

“I have been and will always be a student of our beautiful game. I’ve won many trophies and awards in my career but I never thought an accolade such as an honorary doctorate was within my reach as a football person

“I’m thankful to the leadership at the university for this acknowledgment and recognition.

“This achievement would not be possible without the people who have contributed to my journey including my players, coaches, football administrators and management, media, my supporters and the support from the general public in South Africa, especially from the football fraternity. [Also] from the African continent and the Gulf as region.

“Humbled.”

The university said Mosimane “has achieved notable success as a football player and national and international coach”.

“He won the South African Football Association Coach of the Year Award, was awarded the PSL Coach of the Season Award on five occasions and was named the Caf Coach of the Year in 2016. Such accomplishments demonstrate his exceptional leadership, strategic acumen, and ability to motivate and inspire a team to perform at the highest level.

“Mosimane has been vocal about the potential and quality of African football and has consistently advocated for African players to receive equal opportunities and recognition in global football. His outspokenness has helped shed light on the talent pool in Africa and the need for increased investment and development in the continent’s football infrastructure.

“He continues to excel in this avenue with the development of the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools. Mosimane’s success has broken barriers and shattered stereotypes, demonstrating that African coaches and players can excel at the highest levels of the game.”

