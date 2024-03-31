Soccer

Yanga away was ‘always going to be tough’: Mokwena as Sundowns plot home win

31 March 2024 - 12:40
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau and Kennedy Musonda of Young Africans compete for the ball in the 2023-24 Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam on Saturday night.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Khuliso Mudau and Kennedy Musonda of Young Africans compete for the ball in the 2023-24 Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam on Saturday night.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns were not at their best, and some of the match conditions contributed to that, but the 0-0 first leg result sets the Brazilians up for a victory in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal tie against Young Africans, coach Rulani Mokwena said.

Dar-es-Salaam's 60,000-seat Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, packed as it was on Saturday night, is one of the more notoriously hostile venues to play at in the Champions League.

Sundowns also had their seven-player Bafana Bafana contingent away on international duty in the friendlies against Andorra (1-1 on Thursday) and 3-3 draw against Algeria on Tuesday night, who joined the rest of the squad in Tanzania by private jet midweek.

Downs also lost Bongani Zungu to injury soon after kickoff, substituted by Aubrey Modiba in the 13th minute.

These factors, plus a tricky pitch, combined to contribute to an already a tough away leg against a Young Africans, commonly referred to as Yanga, whose progression on Africa’s interclub stage culminated in being Caf Confederation Cup runners-up last year.

Young Africans v Mamelodi Sundowns, extended highlights.

“It’s tough. I said it before in the [prematch] press conference and it played out exactly the way we had spoken about it,” Mokwena said.

“Good team, well coached [by former Platinum Stars and Sundowns coach Miguel Gamondi] and they are always going to be tough. I think we can be better but we were all right.

“Under the conditions — the pitch, the humidity, also playing at an odd time [9pm in Dar-es-Salaam], also not having all our players to prepare for the game — all right, it is what it is and now we’ve got to look and see how best we can prepare for the second leg.”

Mokwena felt Sundowns could not establish a decent rhythm in many aspects of the game.

“We lacked a bit of compactness and couldn’t really get our foot on the ball and play with a bit more control and dominate the game. We lost too many duels, we lost too many second balls.

“We had to address that at halftime. We looked a bit better in the second half where I think we played with a bit more intensity and tried to go forward.

All to do for Sundowns and Young Africans in the second leg

Young Africans dug deep to hold Mamelodi Sundowns to a 0-0 draw during their lively Champions League quarterfinal clash at a packed Benjamin Mkapa ...
Sport
16 hours ago

“But we played against a good team. We knew it was going to be difficult and regardless of what the scoreline would be we were going have to win in Pretoria, and it remains the same.”

Mokwena was asked if he would attribute the result to Yanga’s approach or Sundowns failing to find what they needed in the game to get a victory.

“I think a bit of both. They’re a good side. I thought we defended well for most parts of the game.

“And to keep an attack [at bay] with [Kennedy] Musonda, [Clement] Mzize, Stephane [Aziz Ki] and Maxi [Nzengeli] and not give them too many chances is good.

“But we could have done more to create more chances and the final pass didn’t come. But OK, let’s see how we go and try to improve in the second leg...

“I still have to speak to the players about my feeling, and I normally reserve that for the players first before I speak to the media.

“But of course we can play better, use the ball better. Even if we had won I would still say to you it’s only halftime and we have to play better in the second leg.”

The second leg is at Loftus Versfeld on Friday (8pm). Before that, Sundowns meet Richards Bay FC in their DStv Premiership match at Loftus on Tuesday (7.30pm).

READ MORE

Sekhukhune beat inconsistent Pirates to move to third spot on the log

Sekhukhune United have joined an array of teams scrambling to finish in the top three in the DStv Premiership with their fifth straight win.
Sport
18 hours ago

City, Chiefs play out to lukewarm, goalless draw in Mother City

This was the sort of match where coaches Eric Tinkler and Cavin Johnson were left to rue the two dropped points than to be happy about the one gained.
Sport
20 hours ago

‘We are not here to make up the numbers’: Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of clash with Young Africans

In what looked like a ploy to take attention away from his team, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was flattering about their Champions League ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I don’t see Sundowns winning the league next season’: ex-Bafana star Brighton Mhlongo

Mamelodi Sundowns have ruled the domestic roost with six successive league championships and something dramatic would have to happen to prevent them ...
Sport
2 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Themba Zwane one of the best I’ve seen’: Brighton Mhlongo

In the 12th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by ...
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana coach Ellis happy to have Mbane, Jane and Holweni for do-or-die Olympic decider against Nigeria

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has welcomed the timely return of vastly experienced Bambanani Mbane, Refiloe Jane and Sibulele Holweni to the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t see Sundowns winning the league next season’: ex-Bafana star Brighton ... Soccer
  2. ‘We are not here to make up the numbers’: Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of clash ... Soccer
  3. Captain Refiloe Jane returns to Banyana squad for do-or-die Olympic decider ... Soccer
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Themba Zwane one of the best I’ve seen’: Brighton Mhlongo Soccer
  5. All to do for Sundowns and Young Africans in the second leg Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion