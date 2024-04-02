High-flying Stellenbosch soar past Kaizer Chiefs at FNB
Winger Devin Titus scored the decisive goal that earned Stellenbosch FC a 1-0 DStv Premiership win against battling Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
The 23-year-old Titus, Stellies’ 2020-21 DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Seasons and a South Africa Under-23 international, latched onto a pass up the right channel into the box from right-back Deano van Rooyen and finished on the volley past goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma a minute into first-half injury time.
The result entrenched Stellies, enjoying a vintage season under coach Steve Barker where they lifted the Carling Knockout trophy in December, in second place in the league.
Stellenbosch FC are doing everything right at the moment
With seconds left to play in the first half, Devin Titus applies the finishing touch to a brilliant through ball.
📺 Stream live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/P7iGXM4fxP
The high-flying Cape side have 38 points from 21 games, four more than third-placed Sekhukhune United, who have 34 points from 21 games after their 2-2 draw against Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.
Chiefs remained rooted in seventh place with 30 points from 22 games.
Interim coach Cavin Johnson’s Amakhosi, who showed signs of form at the end of 2023, have won one league game in their last seven, drawing three and losing two.
Leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat relegation-threatened Richards Bay FC 1-0 fielding an understrength combination at Loftus Versfeld, are 11 points ahead of Stellenbosch on 49 points.