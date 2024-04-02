High-flying Stellenbosch soar past Kaizer Chiefs at FNB

The high-flying Cape side have 38 points from 21 games, four more than third-placed Sekhukhune United, who have 34 points from 21 games after their 2-2 draw against Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chiefs remained rooted in seventh place with 30 points from 22 games.

Interim coach Cavin Johnson’s Amakhosi, who showed signs of form at the end of 2023, have won one league game in their last seven, drawing three and losing two.

Leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat relegation-threatened Richards Bay FC 1-0 fielding an understrength combination at Loftus Versfeld, are 11 points ahead of Stellenbosch on 49 points.