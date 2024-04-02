Sundowns make 11 changes and still get last-gasp win against Richards Bay
A completely changed Mamelodi Sundowns left it late to beat stubborn Richards Bay 1-0 in their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Tuesday night.
The last-gasp win secured through a deadly header by Junior Mendieta in optional time kept the Brazilians firmly entrenched at the top of the standings with 49 points from 19 games. Downs remain well on course to lift their seventh league title in succession.
Sundowns lead second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night and have played two games more, by a considerable 11 points.
The two points lost pushed Richards Bay to second from the bottom and their problem is they are nine points worse off than 14th-placed Chippa United.
Sundowns made a whopping 11 changes from the team that drew 0-0 against Young Africans at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal on Saturday.
Denis Onyango, Mothobi Mvala, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, Matías Esquivel and Tashreeq Morris, who were on the bench in Dar-es-Salaam, were promoted to the starting line-up.
To further illustrate the insane depth in this Sundowns squad, nine players who were on the bench in against Bay were not even in the match-day squad against Young Africans. That included high-profile players such as Jody February, Rushine de Reuck, Neo Maema, Mendieta and Lesiba Nku who could start at most Premiership teams.
With the likes Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Mosa Lebusa and Divine Lungu not available, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena used Aubaas as a central midfielder to partner Mvala.
The coach is expected to recall the players who played in Dar-es-Salaam — plus inspirational captain Themba Zwane, who was suspended for the first leg — back to his starting XI for the second leg at Loftus on Friday night.
In what turned out to be a frustrating night for the home side, Sundowns created chances on the attack for and from players such as Esquivel, Matthews, Gaston Sirino, Sipho Mbule and Mkhulise.
For visiting coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi, Bay's attacks came from the likes of Somila Ntsundwana, Samele Barns, Langelihle Mhlongo and Khuda Myaba but they could not break down a Sundowns defence marshalled by Mvala and Aubaas.