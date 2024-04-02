Sundowns make 11 changes and still get last-gasp win against Richards Bay

A completely changed Mamelodi Sundowns left it late to beat stubborn Richards Bay 1-0 in their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Tuesday night.

The last-gasp win secured through a deadly header by Junior Mendieta in optional time kept the Brazilians firmly entrenched at the top of the standings with 49 points from 19 games. Downs remain well on course to lift their seventh league title in succession.

Sundowns lead second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night and have played two games more, by a considerable 11 points.

The two points lost pushed Richards Bay to second from the bottom and their problem is they are nine points worse off than 14th-placed Chippa United.

Sundowns made a whopping 11 changes from the team that drew 0-0 against Young Africans at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal on Saturday.