Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick spurs eight-goal rout of Mosimane’s Abha
Image: Reuters/Stringer
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a first-half hat-trick then was substituted at the break as Al-Nassr routed Pitso Mosimane's battling Abha Club 8-0 in their Saudi Pro League (SPL) clash on Tuesday night.
Abha have shown signs of a revival under their South African coaching staff but on Tuesday goals by 39-year-old Portugal and former Real Madrid great Ronaldo in the 11th, 21st and 42nd minutes saw Mosimane's team capitulate in spectacular fashion.
Former Liverpool star Sadio Mané added another in the 33rd and Abdulmajeed Al Sulayhim scored in the 44th for a 5-0 scoreline at the break. Three more goals came in the second half from Abdulrahman Ghareeb (51st) and Abdulaziz Al Elewai (63rd and 86th).
The thrashing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha left Mosimane's relegation battlers rooted in 17th place in the 18-team league where the bottom three face the drop.
