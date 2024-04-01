Arteta happy with blocking Man City, but wants more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was happy his title-chasing team managed to stop Manchester City from scoring at the Etihad Stadium but frustrated they did not convert chances to retake top spot in an enthralling Premier League race.

Sunday's 0-0 draw was the first time Pep Guardiola's men had failed to score at home in the league since October 2021 and followed eight wins over Arsenal at the Etihad since a May 2016 draw.

“Very tough match against a very demanding opponent,” Arteta said of the latest clash with his friend, fellow Spaniard and former boss Guardiola.

“We defended really well. We were really good. The first time they haven’t scored at home in three years.