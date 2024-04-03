Soccer

‘I want to be like prophet Bushiri’: ex-Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda

Player focused on reviving the church after his retirement from football in 2021

03 April 2024 - 10:37 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former Sundowns player Tiyani Mabunda and Shepherd Bushiri.
Former Sundowns player Tiyani Mabunda and Shepherd Bushiri.
Image: Tiyani Mabunda/ Instagram

Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Tiyani Mabunda has taken on the role of ensuring Shepherd Bushiri's Pretoria region headquarters returns to its former glory.

A self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri used to lead the huge Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church branch in Pretoria, with thousands of people attending services at Pretoria Showgrounds in Clayville. But the church took a knock after the leader and his wife, Mary, were arrested in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft.

The charges were linked to a multimillion-rand investment scheme led by Bushiri. The preacher, also a businessman, fled the country to Malawi after being released on bail.

Mabunda, former Bafana Bafana midfielder, was in the spotlight this Easter weekend as he led a service in Pretoria and continued to show his support for Bushiri. The sportsperson believes Bushiri will be vindicated. He describes the charged preacher as his role model.

“I thank God for sending you into my life, prophet Shepherd Bushiri. My real identity in Christ has been formed indeed. Through your leadership, guidance, mentorship and support, I have gained access to deeper and higher realms in the revelation of Yaweh. More grace to you my Oracle,” said Mabunda, sending birthday wishes to Bushiri amid the controversy.

Mabunda remained a staunch supporter of Bushiri even during his tough days.

In a post days after Bushiri was arrested, Mabunda said: “When I grow up, I want to be like my father Shepherd Bushiri.”

Mabunda has been focused on reviving the church after his retirement from football in 2021. He was appointed as the resident pastor in Pretoria in February 2023. The Pretoria region used to be Bushiri's stronghold with a following of thousands before the church's fall from grace in October 2020.

Mabunda said Bushiri was a person God communicated through for him to receive faith messages.

Tiyani Mabunda is a club ambassador at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Tiyani Mabunda is a club ambassador at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“I have learnt so much about the things of God through him. I believe that God has chosen him to be the medium He speaks to me through. I hear the voice of God loud and clear through him. Everyone has a specific person that God communicates through. It doesn't matter what other people may say, what matters is what God says. I have reached a level where nobody can say anything to me about Major 1 that can change what I see in him. Every person has their own 'man of God'. My 'man of God' is Major 1.”

In a video posted by Mabunda's branch last month, a man can be seen walking with crutches. Moments later, he throws them away and walks unaided. Mabunda said it was through the power of God that the man walked. These were scenes which dominated during Bushiri's leadership four years ago.

Mabunda has been a member of the church for nine years.

In one of his testimonies he wrote: “The first time I joined ECG was on April 17 2015. That was on my birthday. I began to follow the ministry as I learnt more about the things of the Kingdom of God than ever before. I was more moved by the way Prophet Shepherd Bushiri unpacked the Bible. At that time I was lost in my career, and many people advised me to visit different sangomas who were said to be very powerful. But being a believer of Jesus Christ, I refused and waited for God to take me where my deliverance was at.”

Mabunda said Bushiri's prayers revived his football career.

“The first time he [Bushiri] spoke to me was a year later on March 7 2016. He said to me, 'Son, God says He has seen your efforts for His kingdom. He says that He will use you through your talents to speak to many people.' I replied: 'Dad, how will I do it because I'm not playing on the team? I'm playing with the MDC, and nobody really considers it. Pray for me so that I leave the team and go to another team so that I can play and do the work of God.' He said; 'I am a major prophet, I speak what God is saying, therefore stay at that team, don't leave it yet.

Footballer turned priest Tiyani Mabunda in the spotlight.
Footballer turned priest Tiyani Mabunda in the spotlight.
Image: Enlightened Gathering Church

“‘God wants to work right there. Always know that what I have just told you shall come to pass.' I replied, 'I receive.' He then said, 'you will be an example that God can use anyone and anything for His glory. Go and demonstrate God's power so that all those who have lost hope, can be encouraged by what God will do through you.'”

He said though some people told him he was “brainwashed” by following Bushiri's church, he believed otherwise.

“Someone will come from wherever and tell me that I'm lost, I'm following a fake prophet, I'm brainwashed, I'm wasting my money. Like really? What were you doing when I was being loaned out? What were you doing when I was playing MDC? Where were you when my contract was about to be terminated?

“My father Major 1 was praying for me when I was going through that phase. So please leave me to be lost, brainwashed, waste my money and to follow my prophet in peace and allow God to do what He said He wants to through me. If you don't see God's work in me, then you are not part of the people God said He wants to touch through me. We thank God for you also.”

Bushiri has also not been shy showing love to Mabunda, whom he calls “the son of Major 1”.

Here are some reactions from social media:

READ MORE:

Emotional Mabunda leaves Sundowns: ‘I was always the No 1 supporter of the club’

Former Bafana Bafana defensive midfielder Tiyani “Shuga” Mabunda has left Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
2 years ago

Boot out booze abuse — Pitso

Alcohol abuse remains a persistent problem among Premier Soccer League (PSL) players, an issue Pitso Mosimane says needs all hands on deck to address.
Sport
3 months ago

Former Sundowns midfielder Mabunda says Banyana must expect hostile reception in Wafcon final

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tiyani Mabunda knows all about the intimidating Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
Sport
1 year ago

Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa warns of tough clash against battling Bay

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to get back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership when they take on struggling Richards Bay at Loftus on Tuesday night.
Sport
1 day ago

Yanga away was ‘always going to be tough’: Mokwena as Sundowns plot home win

Mamelodi Sundowns were not at their best, and some of the match conditions contributed to that, but the 0-0 first leg result sets the Brazilians up ...
Sport
2 days ago

All to do for Sundowns and Young Africans in the second leg

Young Africans dug deep to hold Mamelodi Sundowns to a 0-0 draw during their lively Champions League quarterfinal clash at a packed Benjamin Mkapa ...
Sport
3 days ago

Terse Riveiro out of answers after Pirates capitulate to Sekhukhune

Jose Riveiro was disappointed his team lacked rhythm early on, in a period where they conceded an opener that left them chasing the game in their 2-1 ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sports minister Zizi Kodwa ‘very worried’ about developments at Safa Soccer
  2. Positive results boost Pitso’s battling Abha, but they face Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr ... Soccer
  3. High-flying Stellenbosch soar past Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Soccer
  4. Sundowns make 11 changes and still get last-gasp win against Richards Bay Soccer
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick spurs eight-goal rout of Mosimane’s Abha Soccer

Latest Videos

Israel's military chief says 'misidentification' led to Gaza strikes that ...
South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges