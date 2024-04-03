‘I want to be like prophet Bushiri’: ex-Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda
Player focused on reviving the church after his retirement from football in 2021
Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Tiyani Mabunda has taken on the role of ensuring Shepherd Bushiri's Pretoria region headquarters returns to its former glory.
A self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri used to lead the huge Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church branch in Pretoria, with thousands of people attending services at Pretoria Showgrounds in Clayville. But the church took a knock after the leader and his wife, Mary, were arrested in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft.
The charges were linked to a multimillion-rand investment scheme led by Bushiri. The preacher, also a businessman, fled the country to Malawi after being released on bail.
Mabunda, former Bafana Bafana midfielder, was in the spotlight this Easter weekend as he led a service in Pretoria and continued to show his support for Bushiri. The sportsperson believes Bushiri will be vindicated. He describes the charged preacher as his role model.
“I thank God for sending you into my life, prophet Shepherd Bushiri. My real identity in Christ has been formed indeed. Through your leadership, guidance, mentorship and support, I have gained access to deeper and higher realms in the revelation of Yaweh. More grace to you my Oracle,” said Mabunda, sending birthday wishes to Bushiri amid the controversy.
Mabunda remained a staunch supporter of Bushiri even during his tough days.
In a post days after Bushiri was arrested, Mabunda said: “When I grow up, I want to be like my father Shepherd Bushiri.”
Mabunda has been focused on reviving the church after his retirement from football in 2021. He was appointed as the resident pastor in Pretoria in February 2023. The Pretoria region used to be Bushiri's stronghold with a following of thousands before the church's fall from grace in October 2020.
Mabunda said Bushiri was a person God communicated through for him to receive faith messages.
“I have learnt so much about the things of God through him. I believe that God has chosen him to be the medium He speaks to me through. I hear the voice of God loud and clear through him. Everyone has a specific person that God communicates through. It doesn't matter what other people may say, what matters is what God says. I have reached a level where nobody can say anything to me about Major 1 that can change what I see in him. Every person has their own 'man of God'. My 'man of God' is Major 1.”
In a video posted by Mabunda's branch last month, a man can be seen walking with crutches. Moments later, he throws them away and walks unaided. Mabunda said it was through the power of God that the man walked. These were scenes which dominated during Bushiri's leadership four years ago.
Mabunda has been a member of the church for nine years.
In one of his testimonies he wrote: “The first time I joined ECG was on April 17 2015. That was on my birthday. I began to follow the ministry as I learnt more about the things of the Kingdom of God than ever before. I was more moved by the way Prophet Shepherd Bushiri unpacked the Bible. At that time I was lost in my career, and many people advised me to visit different sangomas who were said to be very powerful. But being a believer of Jesus Christ, I refused and waited for God to take me where my deliverance was at.”
Mabunda said Bushiri's prayers revived his football career.
“The first time he [Bushiri] spoke to me was a year later on March 7 2016. He said to me, 'Son, God says He has seen your efforts for His kingdom. He says that He will use you through your talents to speak to many people.' I replied: 'Dad, how will I do it because I'm not playing on the team? I'm playing with the MDC, and nobody really considers it. Pray for me so that I leave the team and go to another team so that I can play and do the work of God.' He said; 'I am a major prophet, I speak what God is saying, therefore stay at that team, don't leave it yet.
“‘God wants to work right there. Always know that what I have just told you shall come to pass.' I replied, 'I receive.' He then said, 'you will be an example that God can use anyone and anything for His glory. Go and demonstrate God's power so that all those who have lost hope, can be encouraged by what God will do through you.'”
He said though some people told him he was “brainwashed” by following Bushiri's church, he believed otherwise.
“Someone will come from wherever and tell me that I'm lost, I'm following a fake prophet, I'm brainwashed, I'm wasting my money. Like really? What were you doing when I was being loaned out? What were you doing when I was playing MDC? Where were you when my contract was about to be terminated?
“My father Major 1 was praying for me when I was going through that phase. So please leave me to be lost, brainwashed, waste my money and to follow my prophet in peace and allow God to do what He said He wants to through me. If you don't see God's work in me, then you are not part of the people God said He wants to touch through me. We thank God for you also.”
Bushiri has also not been shy showing love to Mabunda, whom he calls “the son of Major 1”.
