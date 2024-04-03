‘I want to be like prophet Bushiri’: ex-Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda

“I have learnt so much about the things of God through him. I believe that God has chosen him to be the medium He speaks to me through. I hear the voice of God loud and clear through him. Everyone has a specific person that God communicates through. It doesn't matter what other people may say, what matters is what God says. I have reached a level where nobody can say anything to me about Major 1 that can change what I see in him. Every person has their own 'man of God'. My 'man of God' is Major 1.”

In a video posted by Mabunda's branch last month, a man can be seen walking with crutches. Moments later, he throws them away and walks unaided. Mabunda said it was through the power of God that the man walked. These were scenes which dominated during Bushiri's leadership four years ago.

Mabunda has been a member of the church for nine years.

In one of his testimonies he wrote: “The first time I joined ECG was on April 17 2015. That was on my birthday. I began to follow the ministry as I learnt more about the things of the Kingdom of God than ever before. I was more moved by the way Prophet Shepherd Bushiri unpacked the Bible. At that time I was lost in my career, and many people advised me to visit different sangomas who were said to be very powerful. But being a believer of Jesus Christ, I refused and waited for God to take me where my deliverance was at.”

Mabunda said Bushiri's prayers revived his football career.

“The first time he [Bushiri] spoke to me was a year later on March 7 2016. He said to me, 'Son, God says He has seen your efforts for His kingdom. He says that He will use you through your talents to speak to many people.' I replied: 'Dad, how will I do it because I'm not playing on the team? I'm playing with the MDC, and nobody really considers it. Pray for me so that I leave the team and go to another team so that I can play and do the work of God.' He said; 'I am a major prophet, I speak what God is saying, therefore stay at that team, don't leave it yet.