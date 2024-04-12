“I feel motivated playing against the big team,” said the 33-year-old defensive midfielder.
'We have to build winning mentality,' says Motshwari as Usuthu plan Pirates' cup exit
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Ben Motshwari is looking forward to playing against his former club Orlando Pirates in a match that could change what's been an indifferent season for the better for Durban club AmaZulu.
Motshwari spent six years (2018 to 2023) at Pirates where he won a few trophies before joining Usuthu who can point to 1992 only, as the last time they won a major trophy in South African football.
AmaZulu have an opportunity to win their first silverware in 32 years if they can get to the final of the Nedbank Cup. But Pirates, the defending champions in this competition, will stand in Usuthu's way at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday as the clubs clash in the last eight of a competition in which the winner stands a chance to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.
Addressing media in Durban on Thursday before Saturday's game where AmaZulu will be looking to beat Pirates for the first time at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Motshwari said he's got nothing to prove against his former club but he's looking forward to upsetting their plans while helping Usuthu improve on a season in which they've been blowing hot and cold in all competitions.
Tuks aims for history lesson against Sundowns in Nedbank Cup quarters
Motshwari was asked about the danger posed by Pirates' strikers, especially Tshegofatso Mabasa who is in good form after scoring a hat-trick in Pirates' last league tie in which they beat Usuthu's neighbours Golden Arrows 7-1 in Orlando last Saturday.
“We don't dwell too much on individuals because we tend to lose ourselves as a team collectively. We've got decent centrebacks who can deal with him [Mabasa].
“We're not going to allow him to get that space he wants. He's a threat but I don't want to dwell too much on that. We want to focus on ourselves because we've been struggling to score goals.”
Motshwari is part of a group expected to end Usuthu's trophy drought and the midfielder appreciates and accepts the challenge.
Mokwena cautious of banana skin in Sundowns’ Cup quarter against Tuks
“The pressure has always been there, but our president [Sandile Zungu] has emphasised he wants this cup. Players in the group also want this cup, but it's not going to be easy. We have to build that winning mentality and it starts in the league.
“We haven't had a good run in the league, especially in the second round of the season, we've been struggling and not scoring goals as we wanted. So winning this cup or trying to go to the next round will be a huge confidence booster for us.
“But for now we have to go out there and try to win this match and then the rest will be history.”
