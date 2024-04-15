Soccer

POLL | Who should be Kaizer Chiefs' new coach?

15 April 2024 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
Sfiso Hlanti of Kaizer Chiefs in action with Suhle Nduli of Stellenbosch FC during the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on April 2 2024 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images

As Kaizer Chiefs scramble to find a head coach before next season, it is rumoured Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi is being touted for the top job.

The Sunday Times reported this weekend there have been talks between Chiefs and Mngqithi’s representatives but Amakhosi, who made it known through sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr this week that they will have a new coach installed by the start of the 2024-2025 season, are yet to commit themselves on Mngqithi.

While Chiefs continue to dilly-dally on whether to sign Mngqithi — the coach they wanted at the end of last season but failed to get because Sundowns acted on a clause that allowed him to stay one more season — the KwaZulu-Natal-born coach may end up signing a new contract at Sundowns as second in command to Rulani Mokwena.

Motaung Jnr previously said there will “definitely” be a new Kaizer Chiefs coach next season.

He was reluctant to divulge whether management had shortlisted candidates to fill the head coach position. 

“It’s our shortlist but who makes that shortlist? We’ve been preparing for a while now and at the appropriate time we’ll make the right announcements.”

