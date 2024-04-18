As SuperSport forget how to win, Hunt insists they will finish 2023-24 strong

Amid a poor run of results, defiant SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt insists his team will finish the season in the top eight.
Matsatsantsa's fortunes have taken a nosedive over their past eight DStv Premiership matches where they have failed to register a win, which continued on Wednesday night with a 1-1 draw at home to Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Hunt, though, is adamant his side will finish strong and qualify for next season's MTN8.
Their unproductive run since the beginning of the year that has yielded two defeats and six draws has left SuperSport, strong runners-up contenders last year, in fifth spot in the DStv Premiership standings, below Stellenbosch FC, Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United.
In their remaining matches, United have to play against difficult teams such as Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night, Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Spurs, Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates.
“If it’s not going for you, it’s not going for you and it’s not going for us at the moment,” said Hunt after 10-man United came from behind to force a draw against Polokwane.
“I thought we deserved something out of the game, especially with the two chances we had at the end. We had to work hard for our goal. I thought we deserved more than a draw and it is disappointing.
“It is frustrating but this is football — what can you do? You get a red card and it doesn’t happen for you. We missed a chance with Grant [Margeman] and those are the chances you must put away.”
Despite these frustrations, Hunt remains adamant his squad — a combination of young promoted players and ageing veterans — will rediscover their form in the final straight.
“We will finish well, that’s guaranteed — because we still have seven games left. It is a progression every day and they are learning in every game.
“It is a tough league. Polokwane City are a physical side with big and strong players — a lot of the players we played against are experienced.”
Visiting coach Phuti Mohafe also expressed promoted City's top-eight ambitions as his team sit in 11th place going into the business end of the campaign.
“It is still possible to sneak into the top eight. The mission is to go there. If you check the teams we are playing against and who are [around] us on the log, we have nearly accumulated the same number of points,” he said.
“That’s what is going to make it difficult to say we will be in the top eight, but the mission is to see ourselves there. So far, the progress of the team is fairly good — we just returned to the PSL and I think we are doing well.”
Mohafe's team host seventh-placed Cape Town City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.
