Arsenal stretch lead at top with London derby win at Spurs

Arsenal held on to beat battling local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after an emphatic first-half display and a nervous second period in an electric derby atmosphere on Sunday.

An own goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and efforts from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz put the Gunners in control at half time and though Spurs fought back through Cristian Romero's strike and a Son Heung-min penalty the visitors claimed the three points.