Soccer

Arsenal stretch lead at top with London derby win at Spurs

28 April 2024 - 17:25 By Ken Ferris
Kai Havertz scores Arsenal's third goal in their Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Arsenal held on to beat battling local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after an emphatic first-half display and a nervous second period in an electric derby atmosphere on Sunday.

An own goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and efforts from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz put the Gunners in control at half time and though Spurs fought back through Cristian Romero's strike and a Son Heung-min penalty the visitors claimed the three points.

The victory moved Mikel Arteta's Gunners further ahead of second-placed champions Manchester City, who have two games in hand. Liverpool are in third spot a point behind City but like Arsenal having played 35 matches.

Tottenham's defeat hit their hopes of playing Champions League football next season as they stand seven points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit still with two games in hand. 

Reuters

