Soccer

Villa VAR decision damaged EPL, says Chelsea boss Pochettino

28 April 2024 - 10:05 By Philip O'Connor
Chelsea's Axel Disasi reacts after the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday night.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

A VAR decision chalking off what looked to be a late winner for Chelsea at Aston Villa on Saturday has damaged the Premier League, the London club's manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

His side thought they have completed a remarkable comeback when substitute Axel Disasi netted in second-half stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review penalised a push by Benoit Badiashile in the build-up.

“Me and you and everyone in the stadium watching the game, they didn't see a foul on the pitch and then VAR changed the decision of the referee,” Pochettino told broadcaster TNT after the 2-2 draw.

“For me that was a normal challenge. The decision was there and that's it.

“For me, it damaged the Premier League a little bit, and English [football]. If we want to be the best league in the world it should be protecting the spectacle and the decision ... [it] damaged myself, damaged my team, my players, the fans.”

Chelsea were 2-0 down at the break but goals from Noni Madueke and Conor Gallagher put them level before the late goal was overturned.

“The performance was very good and we played really well. It is true in the first half we conceded easily. To play Villa, who are fighting for the top four, I am pleased with the team and the players were good,” Pochettino said.

Villa boss Unai Emery said his side, who are in fourth spot and seven points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, still have their sights set on qualifying for next season's Champions League. Spurs, however, have three games in hand.

“We have to try to keep being consistent with the players we have and I believe in the players,” he said.

A brilliant second-half strike by Chelsea midfielder Gallagher secured the draw as the Blues came back from two goals down to threaten Villa's Champions League hopes.

Villa are fourth on 67 points, seven ahead of Spurs, who play title-chasing Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday as one of their three games in hand over Villa. Chelsea are ninth on 48 points.

Thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal in midweek, Chelsea got off to the worst possible start when Villa midfielder John McGinn's shot was scuffed into his own net by Marc Cucurella in the fourth minute and Morgan Rogers added a second goal for the home side just before the break.

Villa were forced to replace keeper Emi Martinez with Robin Olsen at the break due to a hamstring injury, but the Swede was powerless to stop Madueke from pulling back a goal in the 63rd minute and Gallagher's stunning 81st-minute equaliser before Chelsea had what looked to be a late winner ruled out by the VAR review. 

Reuters

