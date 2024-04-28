Villa VAR decision damaged EPL, says Chelsea boss Pochettino

A VAR decision chalking off what looked to be a late winner for Chelsea at Aston Villa on Saturday has damaged the Premier League, the London club's manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

His side thought they have completed a remarkable comeback when substitute Axel Disasi netted in second-half stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review penalised a push by Benoit Badiashile in the build-up.

“Me and you and everyone in the stadium watching the game, they didn't see a foul on the pitch and then VAR changed the decision of the referee,” Pochettino told broadcaster TNT after the 2-2 draw.

“For me that was a normal challenge. The decision was there and that's it.