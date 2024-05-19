Luton’s relegation confirmed as Fulham win away

Raul Jimenez scored twice as Fulham won 4-2 at Luton Town on Sunday to confirm their hosts’ relegation from the Premier League.

Jimenez netted on the stroke of half time to put Fulham 2-1 up at the break and then added a second four minutes into the second half as Luton’s slim hopes of staying up were ended at Kenilworth Road.

Luton had only a mathematical possibility of avoiding relegation, needing to close a three-point gap on Nottingham Forest, one place above them in the standings, and also engineer an unlikely 12-goal swing on goal difference.

But they were behind when Adama Traore scored on his first league start for Fulham after 16 substitute appearances in the campaign.