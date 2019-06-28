Soccer

Baxter make changes for key Bafana clash against Namibia

28 June 2019 - 19:48 By Tiyani Mabasa in Egypt Cairo
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter dishing out instructions to his player.
Image: TWITTER/BAFANA BAFANA

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named his starting line up for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations must win clash against Namibia at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Friday night.

Kickoff is at 22h00.

In-form Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana is also is set to start in the absence of injured Dean Furman.

Starting 11:

Darren Keet (G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Thulani Hlatshwayo (c), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Hlompho Kekana, Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Lebo Mothiba, Bongani Zungu,  Sbusiso Vilakazi.

Subs:

Bruce Bvuma,  Ronwen Williams, Thembinkosi Lorch, Tiyani Mabunda, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daniel Cardoso, Innocent Maela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebogang Maboe, Thulani Serero, Lars Veldwijk

