'I am embarrassed,' says Rashford as he asks for forgiveness from Man Utd's faithfuls
Marcus Rashford says he feels “embarrassed” over Manchester United's humiliating English Premier League 5-0 defeat to Liverpool but has vowed his teammates are working hard to rectify their unacceptable form.
A despondent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s charges are still dealing with the fallout from the Liverpool defeat on Sunday.
Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool romped to a stunning victory at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils slipping to seventh spot after a fourth straight Premier League match without a victory.
Rashford took to social media to express his disappointment over the loss while asking for forgiveness from Manchester United’s faithfuls.
I can’t lie you haven’t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday. I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that. We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves.— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 27, 2021
Rashford has urged his teammates to pick up the pieces as they prepare for another away fight against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.