Soccer

'I am embarrassed,' says Rashford as he asks for forgiveness from Man Utd's faithfuls

28 October 2021 - 11:23 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is challenged by Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 24, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United is challenged by Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 24, 2021 in Manchester, England.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford says he feels “embarrassed” over Manchester United's humiliating English Premier League 5-0 defeat to Liverpool but has vowed his teammates are working hard to rectify their unacceptable form.

A despondent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s charges are still dealing with the fallout from the Liverpool defeat on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool romped to a stunning victory at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils slipping to seventh spot after a fourth straight Premier League match without a victory.

Rashford took to social media to express his disappointment over the loss while asking for forgiveness from Manchester United’s faithfuls.

“I can’t lie you haven’t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday,” he said.

“I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that.

“We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves,” he said.

Rashford has urged his teammates to pick up the pieces as they prepare for another away fight against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

READ MORE

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer survives storm of criticism after Liverpool humiliation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given a chance to turn things around at the club and sort out the aftermath of Sunday's 5-0 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pressure mounts on Solskjaer after Liverpool Klopp United

Manchester United manager faces a tough battle to keep his job after 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool
Sport
2 days ago

Manchester United fans deserve better after humiliation by Liverpool at Old Trafford, says Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo blamed the team for Sunday's 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool and said fans of the Old Trafford club ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. OPINION | Why Quinton de Kock was wrong not to take the knee Cricket
  2. His choice or 'caring more for Rhinos than people'? SA weighs in on Quinton de ... Cricket
  3. LISTEN | ‘We didn’t consult with the team’ — CSA’s Lawson Naidoo Cricket
  4. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says they were taken aback by Quinton de Kock’s ... Cricket
  5. CSA board to decide on future of Quinton de Kock for not wanting to take the ... Cricket

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed