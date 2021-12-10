Kaizer Chiefs 'back in training' and will meet Sekhukhune on Sunday

Kaizer Chiefs have said they will put together a match-day squad and honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs said enough of their players who tested positive ahead of their last match they played — the 3-1 league win against Swallows FC with an understrength combination at Dobsonville Stadium on November 28 — have returned to form a core of a senior team.

Amakhosi said these players, along with some reserve team players, have returned to training at their Village in Naturena, which had been shut down due to an outbreak of 36 Covid-19 cases.

Chiefs, after writing to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) asking for the postponement of all four of their December league matches, were unable to honour their games against Cape Town City at FNB on Saturday and Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday.

“Kaizer Chiefs have returned to training following last week’s emergency decision to temporarily close the club’s headquarters in Naturena in the wake of a severe outbreak of Covid-19 that affected more than 35 employees as it swept through the camp,” the club said late on Friday afternoon.

“On another positive note, some players who tested positive for the virus shortly before the Swallows match two weeks ago emerged from isolation. They have rejoined their teammates to work on their special return-to-play protocols with the medical and coaching personnel.

“This is with the intention of getting them back to full match shape as soon as possible. With a sizeable number of the Amakhosi ranks still in isolation, several reserve team players who tested negative for Covid-19 have been called upon to work with the senior team as they prepare for the upcoming match against Sekhukhune.

“These young players were released in November after their last fixture due to the DStv Diski Challenge being on recess. This was to enable them to focus on their final year examinations.

“Ten of the players were called up to the under-20 national team for Cosafa Championship — the tournament set to take place in Eswatini which was later postponed following a surge in the number of infections.

“Albeit under constrained circumstances, a decision from the PSL regarding our application is pending, Amakhosi are going ahead with preparations to welcome newcomers Sekhukhune United for [the two teams’] maiden Premiership meeting at FNB on Sunday.

“Apart from Covid-19-related cases, other players who are still unavailable are Sifiso Hlanti and Samir Nurković due to long-term injuries, Cole Alexander who is suspended and Dumisani Zuma.

“The match on Sunday will be played under the floodlights at 6pm.”

Chiefs' physician Dr Hashendra Ramjee said: “Given that the few unaffected senior team players and the juniors stopped training, and went into quarantine as per the NICD and the Department of Health protocols, the medical team and the coaches will monitor their condition very closely to ensure they are healthy enough to play. And, with such a limited pool of players available, we have to also attempt to avoid injuries at all costs.

“More players and members of the technical team will gradually be coming out of isolation in the coming days and the players will be supervised and managed accordingly until they are back to full health and fitness.”

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza has called a press conference on Monday where he is expected to address the Chiefs matter, and other current issues.