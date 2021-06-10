Covid third wave rolling relentlessly across Africa, so mask up

Thirteen countries have detected the variant originally identified in India

Fourteen African countries are “aggressively” heading into a third wave of Covid-19 infections, and the delta variant, first identified in India, has now been detected in 13 states to date, said Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong at his weekly briefing on Thursday.



The continent is heading towards five million reported Covid-19 cases (4.9 million) and more than 133,000 deaths by Thursday...