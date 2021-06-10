Africa

Covid third wave rolling relentlessly across Africa, so mask up

Thirteen countries have detected the variant originally identified in India

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
10 June 2021 - 20:19

Fourteen African countries are “aggressively” heading into a third wave of Covid-19 infections, and the delta variant, first identified in India, has now been detected in 13 states to date, said Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong at his weekly briefing on Thursday.

The continent is heading towards five million reported Covid-19 cases (4.9 million) and more than 133,000 deaths by Thursday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid third wave rolling relentlessly across Africa, so mask up Africa
  2. Dangarembga wins PEN Pinter prize for holding ‘magnifying glass’ to Zim Africa
  3. Africa has used 60% of its Covid-19 vaccines, but don’t get too excited Africa
  4. Slow vaccination rate has Africa playing Covid catch-up with rest of world Africa
  5. Exhume Mugabe and rebury him, Zim traditional court rules Africa

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. Sisonke trial chief springs to Fauci’s defence after rightwing attacks News
  2. Africa can bet on vaccine boost as Senegal hatches plan for production World
  3. Poor countries pay the cost after Covax puts all its eggs in one basket World
  4. Covid’s delta variant is on a whole new level of frightening World
  5. Inequality was front of the queue before SA’s vaccine rollout began Opinion & Analysis
  6. Test for the West: G7 summit to answer ‘defining question of our time’ World