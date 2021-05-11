Adapt IT sale emerges unscathed by assault allegations against CEO
Sbu Shabalala is accused of orchestrating an attack of estranged wife’s partner, but a purchase of his firm will go ahead regardless
11 May 2021 - 16:27
The sale of Adapt IT may not be affected by the recent damaging claims against founder and CEO Sbu Shabalala, with one of the bidders for the company saying the offer stands.
Shabalala is accused of arranging an assault of his estranged wife’s partner on May 1...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.