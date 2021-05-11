Business

Adapt IT sale emerges unscathed by assault allegations against CEO

Sbu Shabalala is accused of orchestrating an attack of estranged wife’s partner, but a purchase of his firm will go ahead regardless

11 May 2021 - 16:27 By Jane Steinacker

The sale of Adapt IT may not be affected by the recent damaging claims against founder and CEO Sbu Shabalala, with one of the bidders for the company saying the offer stands.

Shabalala is accused of arranging an assault of his estranged wife’s partner on May 1...

