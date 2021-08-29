Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Want advice on how your household can manage debt? Here it is
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Altron Fintech’s Johan Gellatly and Optimum Investment Group’s Dr Roelof Botha
29 August 2021 - 18:49
The ability of households to take on and manage debt is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johan Gellatly, MD of Altron Fintech, and Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group.
Last week, Gellatly’s company launched the Altron Fintech Household Financial Resilience Index (Afhri), which was created in partnership with Botha. ..
