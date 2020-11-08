Peru's top tourist attraction, Machu Picchu, reopens with Inca ceremony

Limited entry numbers mean future visitors will have the site almost to themselves

After eight months of quiet due to the coronavirus pandemic, Peru's most famous tourist attraction officially reopened to visitors on Monday.



Machu Picchu, the 15th-century Inca citadel high in the Andes mountains, marked the occasion last Sunday with an ancient thanksgiving ritual, performances by local artists and a spectacular light show that saw the site's stone walls washed in colour. Images, videos and words — such as #machupicchuisback — were also projected onto the walls...