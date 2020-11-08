Peru's top tourist attraction, Machu Picchu, reopens with Inca ceremony
Limited entry numbers mean future visitors will have the site almost to themselves
08 November 2020 - 00:00
After eight months of quiet due to the coronavirus pandemic, Peru's most famous tourist attraction officially reopened to visitors on Monday.
Machu Picchu, the 15th-century Inca citadel high in the Andes mountains, marked the occasion last Sunday with an ancient thanksgiving ritual, performances by local artists and a spectacular light show that saw the site's stone walls washed in colour. Images, videos and words — such as #machupicchuisback — were also projected onto the walls...
