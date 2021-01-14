Lifestyle

How he changed his stripes: the tale of the undoing of Tiger Woods

Documentary dissects the rise and spectacular fall of one of golf’s most celebrated players

14 January 2021 - 19:32 By Tymon Smith

What happens to modern versions of Olympian gods — the superstar athletes whose lives are from early on lived in the glare of television cameras, their singular achievements the focus of constant stories plastered in magazines, their paths so carefully predetermined on the road to global celebrity and success?

As we know through the well-publicised examples of Pete Rose to OJ Simpson, Lance Armstrong and Oscar Pistorius, more often than not these Icarus-like, man-made idols fall from grace — spectacularly, scandalously and with a hunger for proof of inevitable human foibles that bring them crashing to earth...

