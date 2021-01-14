How he changed his stripes: the tale of the undoing of Tiger Woods
Documentary dissects the rise and spectacular fall of one of golf’s most celebrated players
14 January 2021 - 19:32
What happens to modern versions of Olympian gods — the superstar athletes whose lives are from early on lived in the glare of television cameras, their singular achievements the focus of constant stories plastered in magazines, their paths so carefully predetermined on the road to global celebrity and success?
As we know through the well-publicised examples of Pete Rose to OJ Simpson, Lance Armstrong and Oscar Pistorius, more often than not these Icarus-like, man-made idols fall from grace — spectacularly, scandalously and with a hunger for proof of inevitable human foibles that bring them crashing to earth...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.