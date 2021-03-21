Sun group wary on hotel acquisitions

Deals in struggling sector would have to be compelling — CEO

Hotels in the distressed tourism sector are already up for grabs and more are expected to follow, but for Sun International any deal to buy another hotel would have to be especially convincing.



In an interview this week Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said while the JSE-listed group would be interested if the right opportunity came along, it would have to be “compelling”...