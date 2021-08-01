Lifestyle

Counting sheep? Try reps: best tips for falling asleep

In addition to exercise, here are other great methods for getting some shuteye

01 August 2021 - 18:30 By Devlin Brown

The ironic process theory, or white bear problem, says the active attempt to suppress something makes it more likely to surface. To demonstrate: try not to think about white bears. Or yellow penguins.

I can, without any qualifications in sleep disorders, say with certainty that the more you worry about not falling asleep, the more you will lie awake worrying about not falling asleep. The result is, you guessed it, not falling asleep. A torture vortex. We have all been there...

  Counting sheep? Try reps: best tips for falling asleep
