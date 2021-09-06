Ten of the continent’s greats in the arts, literature and architecture

Talented Africans, many of whom are from SA, are enthusing audiences in Mzansi and abroad

Cinga Samson - visual artist



Cape Town-born painter Cinga Samson, who grew up in the Eastern Cape, smashed records a few weeks ago when his work, Two Piece 1, sold for $300,000 (about R4,3m) at auction house Phillips’ 20th century and contemporary sale in New York. It’s the culmination of a run of acclaim and international attention the 34-year-old has been enjoying over the past few years. He held his first solo show in New York last year and earned a significant interview in The New York Times. Known for his striking, ethereal and coolly elegant portraits of white-pupiled figures against surreal backgrounds, Samson’s work is deeply influenced by his upbringing near Mthatha...