Ten of the continent’s greats in the arts, literature and architecture

Talented Africans, many of whom are from SA, are enthusing audiences in Mzansi and abroad

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
06 September 2021 - 19:40

Cinga Samson - visual artist 

Cape Town-born painter Cinga Samson, who grew up in the Eastern Cape, smashed records a few weeks ago when his work, Two Piece 1, sold for $300,000 (about R4,3m) at auction house Phillips’ 20th century and contemporary sale in New York. It’s the culmination of a run of acclaim and international attention the 34-year-old has been enjoying over the past few years. He held his first solo show in New York last year and earned a significant interview in The New York Times. Known for his striking, ethereal and coolly elegant portraits of white-pupiled figures against surreal backgrounds, Samson’s work is deeply influenced by his upbringing near Mthatha...

