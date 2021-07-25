Bridges of opportunity: Animation initiative a boost for African artists

As demand for African content grows, this new collab links local talent with international mentors and creates platforms where emerging stars can shine

Not too many people take amaPopayi seriously. This is a genre of animated entertainment whose colloquial name stems from Popeye, the iconic cartoon character who first appeared in 1929. Times might have moved on since then, but for African animators, not enough.



The value of the global animation industry in 2020 was estimated to be in the region of $259bn (R3.8-trillion) with a year-on-year increase of approximately 3%. The most successful animated film to date - 2019's The Lion King - grossed almost $1.7bn...