Mullineux wines are a distillation of perfectionist know-how

Andrea and Chris Mullineux constantly strive for flawless excellence, and that is all too evident in their wines

Andrea and Chris Mullineux have been a force on the Cape wine scene since the early 2000s. First at Tulbagh Mountain Vineyards and then, from 2007, at their own Swartland cellar (and from 2013 also at Leeu Passant) they have shaped the conversation in a way that very few of their contemporaries have even tried.



The first pathfinders, if only by a few years, were Eben Sadie and Boekenhoutskloof’s Marc Kent. The business operations of all three — here it is important to think of the Mullineuxs as a complementary single unit — are different in ways that warrant teasing out...