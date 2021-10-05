Blast from the past: Ledwaba KOs Alvarez to retain world title

Today in SA sports history: October 6



1927 — Willie Smith, SA’s 1924 Olympic gold medallist, wins British recognition of the world bantamweight title when he beats Teddy Baldock on points in London. The fight was also the first fistic event to be covered live on radio in Britain. Smith’s claim to the world title was disputed and died after he lost his next bout in the US two months later. While never being regarded a world champion at home at the time, Smith’s claim probably has merit, when considered today in the context of alphabet organisations...