K-pop sweeps American Music Awards as BTS beats Taylor Swift, Drake

The boy band was named artist of the year and favourite pop group

22 November 2021 - 20:53 By Jill Serjeant

K-Pop band BTS and Taylor Swift were among the big winners at the American Music Awards on Sunday in a show hosted live by rapper Cardi B in Los Angeles.

BTS was named artist of the year and favourite pop group, and won best pop song for Butter, at the largest fan-voted show in the world...

