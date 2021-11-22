K-pop sweeps American Music Awards as BTS beats Taylor Swift, Drake

The boy band was named artist of the year and favourite pop group

K-Pop band BTS and Taylor Swift were among the big winners at the American Music Awards on Sunday in a show hosted live by rapper Cardi B in Los Angeles.



BTS was named artist of the year and favourite pop group, and won best pop song for Butter, at the largest fan-voted show in the world...