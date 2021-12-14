Lifestyle

What a dog show: it’s back to school for Nigeria’s canines

The Lagos Dog Carnival aims to get people to celebrate their pets and learn how to take better care of them

14 December 2021 - 19:07 By Fikayo Owoeye

Hundreds of dogs strutted their stuff on a runway in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, competing for the awards on offer at this year’s Back to School-themed canine extravaganza.

The Lagos Dog Carnival, now in its third year, attracted many different breeds, all wearing school uniforms in colourful fabrics, sunglasses and with schoolbags strapped on their backs...

