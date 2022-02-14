Who needs roses and chocs when they can have takeaways and haircuts?
Athletes in the ‘closed loop’ at the Olympic Games in Beijing had to be creative on Valentine’s Day this year
14 February 2022 - 19:51
Valentine’s Day is normally about personally delivered romantic gestures and passionate kisses, but Olympians at the “closed-loop” Beijing Games have had to be creative to express their feelings of love in a restricted environment.
The thousands of athletes, staff and media who entered the Covid-19 protected bubble are expected to adhere to constant mask-wearing and social distancing as they are completely cut off from the outside world...
